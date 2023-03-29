Albania has developed a unique permit for foreigners. It combines the existing applications for visas, work permits, and residence permits.

A unique permit in Albania would replace some existing application procedures, such as work and residence permits, exemption certificates, and work registration certificates.

What are the goals of creating such a single document? First, the country wants to cope with the shortage of specialists and depopulation, and second, it wants to reduce the number of administrative procedures and speed up the process of obtaining documents.

Who can issue a unique permit?

Business travelers.

Foreigners staying for more than one month in a year must obtain a unique permit.

Remote workers.

Those who work remotely can work and reside in Albania for up to one year, with the possibility of an extension for another year. Conditions for obtaining the permit: a certificate of criminal record; a valid employment contract with a foreign employer or service agreement with a foreign contractor; health insurance for one year; proof of monthly earnings of at least ALL 32,000 (about $300); and a contribution of at least ALL 300,000 (about $2800) to an account in an Albanian bank. However, it is not possible to work for local companies.

Au pairs (domestic helpers).

Foreign nationals who intend to help maintain the home (e.g., do housework or help with childcare) in the family in exchange for cultural and language enrichment have the right to reside in Albania for the duration of their contract.

Real estate buyers.

Foreigners who want to purchase real estate in Albania are entitled to a residence permit for up to one year with the possibility of renewal for another year. Applicants must prove ownership of at least half of the property retained for the duration of the residence permit.

Pensioners.

Foreign pensioners can obtain a residence permit in Albania for a period of up to one year with the possibility of renewal for another year. To do so, they must provide the following documents: proof of sufficient financial means for living in Albania; proof of an annual pension income not less than ALL 1,200,000 (approximately $11,250); proof of a bank account in Albania; proof of residence in Albania; health insurance valid for at least one year; and a certificate of a criminal record.

Citizens of the EU, USA, and Western Balkans.

Citizens of the European Union, USA, and Western Balkan countries (Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, Northern Macedonia, and Serbia) can obtain a unique residence permit in Albania for up to 5 years (instead of an annual renewable residence permit, as it was before). After 5 years of residence, citizens of these regions have the right to get a permanent residence permit in Albania.

Important. During this transitional period, when the government introduces a new category of residence, the existing residence and work permits will remain valid until their expiration (unless otherwise specified by the authorities).

