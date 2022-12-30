The best villages in the world — a big list for tourists
Do you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city? You can do it by going not just to the countryside, but to one of the best villages in the world. The World Tourism Organization has compiled a list of such places.
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has compiled an annual as part of its «Best Tourism Villages» program. The goals of this program are to increase the attractiveness of rural areas, combat depopulation, attract investment, introduce sustainable tourism, and reduce regional disparities in income and development.
In fact, the 32 villages on the final list correspond most closely to these goals. One example: Ethiopia has an ecotourism village on Choke Mountain, where farmers use solar energy, biogas and ecological waste management.
So, a list of the best villages in the world in alphabetical order:
- Zell am See, Austria
- Wagrain, Austria
- Puqueldón, Chile
- Dazhai, China
- Jingzhu, China
- Choachí, Colombia
- Aguarico, Ecuador
- Angochagua, Ecuador
- Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia
- Mestia, Georgia
- Kfar Kama, Israel
- Sauris Zahre, Italy
- Isola del Giglio, Italy
- Umm Qais, Jordan
- Creel, Mexico
- El Fuerte, Mexico
- Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco
- Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco
- Lamas, Peru
- Raqchi, Peru
- Castelo Novo, Portugal
- Pyeongsa-ri, Republic of Korea
- Rasinari, Romania
- AlUla Old Town, Saudi Arabia
- Bohinj, Slovenia
- Rupit, Spain
- Alquézar, Spain
- Guadalupe, Spain
- Murten, Switzerland
- Andermatt, Switzerland
- Birgi, Türkiye
- Thái Hải, Vietnam
By the way, the UNWTO also has a «Renewal Program,» the task of which is to support villages that have not yet reached the title of the best.
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