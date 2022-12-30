Do you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city? You can do it by going not just to the countryside, but to one of the best villages in the world. The World Tourism Organization has compiled a list of such places.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has compiled an annual list of the world’s best villages as part of its «Best Tourism Villages» program. The goals of this program are to increase the attractiveness of rural areas, combat depopulation, attract investment, introduce sustainable tourism, and reduce regional disparities in income and development.

In fact, the 32 villages on the final list correspond most closely to these goals. One example: Ethiopia has an ecotourism village on Choke Mountain, where farmers use solar energy, biogas and ecological waste management.

So, a list of the best villages in the world in alphabetical order:

Zell am See, Austria

Wagrain, Austria

Puqueldón, Chile

Dazhai, China

Jingzhu, China

Choachí, Colombia

Aguarico, Ecuador

Angochagua, Ecuador

Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia

Mestia, Georgia

Kfar Kama, Israel

Sauris Zahre, Italy

Isola del Giglio, Italy

Umm Qais, Jordan

Creel, Mexico

El Fuerte, Mexico

Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco

Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco

Lamas, Peru

Raqchi, Peru

Castelo Novo, Portugal

Pyeongsa-ri, Republic of Korea

Rasinari, Romania

AlUla Old Town, Saudi Arabia

Bohinj, Slovenia

Rupit, Spain

Alquézar, Spain

Guadalupe, Spain

Murten, Switzerland

Andermatt, Switzerland

Birgi, Türkiye

Thái Hải, Vietnam

By the way, the UNWTO also has a «Renewal Program,» the task of which is to support villages that have not yet reached the title of the best.