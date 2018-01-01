Residential quarter Minsk World Western Europe Quarter

business premises with separate entrance and ventilation, in which you can implement each startup or develop an existing business project. Adjacent area

There is no transit traffic of vehicles. This is a place of rest for adults and children with sports and children's games, tennis courts and basketball stadiums. A school or kindergarten is under construction or is planned in the area of every quarter. Motor vehicle comfort

Parking spaces are outside the district. Direct access to one of the new Minsk motorways was granted. You can drive anywhere in the city in 15 minutes by car. For the best protection of the vehicle, parking spaces with video surveillance, security around the clock and automated access to the owner in 24-hour mode already work and are being built. Some of them are integrated in the shopping center ( for drivers ). Accessibility of transport

Public transport stops are around the size of the quarters. With the route map you can quickly get to remote areas of Minsk even during rush hours. The underground station « Kowalskaya Sloboda » operates in the area of the multifunctional complex. The opening of the subway-train-train-train-train-train-train-train-train-town «, on which the porcelain is completed, is expected in summer 2023. » / p In the field of the multifunctional complex there are places to walk and basic training for four-legged friends where you can spend time with the dog, improve its physical shape and increase strength. International Financial Center and Avia Mall

An international financial center is being set up in Minsk World to implement business projects and build a successful business career. In addition, one of the largest ( ≈ 138,000 m2 ) appears in our shopping and entertainment centers Avia Mall, where you will find a record number of brands ( ≈ 500 shops and boutiques ), There will be a big hypermarket. On a huge ( ≈ 9000 m2 ) Food Court you will be satisfied with the widest range of Belarusian and foreign dishes. The appearance of these objects on the map of the multifunctional complex enables you to correlate the complex with the best business districts in other countries and to cause m2 growth in new buildings.

