Residential quarter Minsk World Western Europe Quarter

Minsk, Belarus
from € 35,949
About the complex

 

The multifunctional and business, residential and entertainment complex Minsk World is being built on the runways of the first Belarusian airport « Minsk-1 ».

    Minsk World implements the concept of advanced urban development « 15-minute city », which provides the accessibility of all facilities for the life of children and adults, enables older people and people with disabilities to walk.

     

  • Coffee houses and small restaurants

  • private medical rooms and modern clinics

    safe and bright children's cities with a soft cover of the playground

  • thief areas, team play stadiums and tennis courts

  The Belarusian and foreign city planner team is working on the embodiment of a multifunctional complex of the best trends in modern world architecture in the houses.

    Minsk World — is a residential area of 21, each of which has 10 to 12 beautiful buildings with a monolithic frame.

    The houses of the complex design both small studios and spacious penthouses as well as prestigious apartments with private terraces and separate entrances. In new Minsk World buildings, wait:

    spacious and artistically designed design lobby with reception and concierge, a toilet room with changing table

    • Panoramic lifts, from their windows a beautiful picture of the complex

    • Open plan apartments, in which you can implement any design project

    • Prefabricated apartments for immediate instigation or efficient use in a profitable rental business

    • glazed loggias, French balconies, panoramic windows, through which a lot of light comes all year round

    • business premises with separate entrance and ventilation, in which you can implement each startup or develop an existing business project. Adjacent area

      There is no transit traffic of vehicles. This is a place of rest for adults and children with sports and children's games, tennis courts and basketball stadiums. A school or kindergarten is under construction or is planned in the area of every quarter.

      Parking spaces are outside the district. Direct access to one of the new Minsk motorways was granted. You can drive anywhere in the city in 15 minutes by car. For the best protection of the vehicle, parking spaces with video surveillance, security around the clock and automated access to the owner in 24-hour mode already work and are being built. Some of them are integrated in the shopping center.

      Public transport stops are around the size of the quarters. With the route map you can quickly get to remote areas of Minsk even during rush hours. The underground station « Kowalskaya Sloboda » operates in the area of the multifunctional complex. The opening of the subway station is expected in summer 2023. In the field of the multifunctional complex there are places to walk and basic training for four-legged friends where you can spend time with the dog, improve its physical shape and increase strength.

      An international financial center is being set up in Minsk World to implement business projects and build a successful business career. In addition, one of the largest shopping and entertainment centers Avia Mall, where you will find a record number of brands ( ≈ 500 shops and boutiques ), There will be a big hypermarket. On a huge Food Court you will be satisfied with the widest range of Belarusian and foreign dishes. The appearance of these objects on the map of the multifunctional complex enables you to correlate the complex with the best business districts in other countries.

      Minsk World – Investment in success.

Minsk, Belarus
Residential quarter Depo
Minsk, Belarus

A new Depo quarter with residential buildings and public spaces is being built near Pobedy Square. This is the first time housing of this level is being built in the center of Minsk.

Depo residents will be able to use the developed infrastructure that has been built over the years. Within walking distance are:

  • Pobedy Square and its metro station
  • The Central Children’s Park and the Janka Kupala Park
  • The Bolshoi Theatre, a cinema and exhibition complex
  • Shops, restaurants, coffee shops
  • Medical centres
  • Kindergartens, schools, universities
  • Places of Interest
  • A project by a famous architect

The project of the quarter was developed by Moscow architect Sergey Skuratov. Its premium clinker brick facades, which are harmoniously combined with the construction of the Soviet Neoclassical era, hides the most advanced solutions.

  • floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows
  • ceilings over 3 meters high
  • individual ventilation ducts in each apartment
  • in-floor convectors
  • freon ducts for air conditioners
  • elevator from your floor to the underground parking
  • closed courtyard
  • uniquely equipped courtyard and grounds near the house

Private area

On a closed area of 6.7 hectares, houses up to seven floors high are being built. The entrance to the area will be accessible by a facial scanner or fingerprint check.

Original landscaping

Almost half of the space is occupied by a green area, for which plants were selected by landscape design specialists. The yards are equipped with children’s playgrounds, recreation and sports areas.

New pedestrian street

A pedestrian street separates the Depo quarter into two parts, which are connected by a bridge. There are boutiques and restaurants, a supermarket, a large fitness center and even an artificial pond.

Over 800 parking spaces

Each apartment is assigned a parking space in the underground parking, which can be accessed from any house directly by elevator, without stepping outside.

Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet

Depo ’s apartments as many dressing rooms and bathrooms as they have bedrooms. Every member of the family will have their own space. Additionally, you will notice a large master bedroom, which has entrances to its own bathroom and dressing room.

Pantries and laundries

Comfortable storerooms will be created in the basement for residents. And the apartments include special rooms for washing and the storage of cleaning equipment — laundry rooms.

* The cost of the property is indicated per square meter
Residential complex ЖК "Соколиный край"
Machulishchy, Belarus
from € 29,772
28–80 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2022

The residential complex "Sokolin Territory" is located 15 km from Minsk on the highway P23 in the city of Machulists.

Metalstroyprofile LLC as a general contractor in November 2020. the start of the construction of a new quarter of low-rise buildings. The customer is the Republican Unitary Enterprise "Chief Directorate of Capital Construction" of the Office of the President of the Republic of Belarus. The complex consists of 21 residential buildings ( residential buildings 105000 m2 ), 2 shopping centers with an area of 3000 and 1000 m2 and a kindergarten with 230 seats with a swimming pool.

LCD "Sokolin Territory" – is a comfortable and cozy complex combining the main trends of modern construction:

The developer offers future tenants a large selection of layouts for every taste from small apartments - studios to spacious 3 - room apartments. An important distinguishing feature of the complex – the presence in all apartments of a separate kitchen - dining room with a total area of 17 to 33 sq.m. which significantly expands the functionality of the room in comparison with traditional cuisine, and also supports the development trends of modern residential real estate.

All houses are built monolithically - frame technology. The outer load-bearing walls are made of ceramic blocks, internal inter-apartment walls made of bricks, partitions made of gypsum blocks.

The facade of houses will be made of linear panels ( ventilated facade ), which does not lose color over time, so houses will look attractive and tidy for a long time.

It is possible to get to the Sokolinai Krai LCD with the S-Drzyzhny bus 296, 281, 308 to the Dergai stop, on Route 492 to the Machulishchi stop, as well as by train to the railway stop "Machulishchi. In 2023, it is planned to commission Art. metro "Slutsky Hotel", which will be located at the intersection of ul. L. Kizhevatogo and st. Korzhenevsky. From the metro station to the Sokoliny Krai LCD 15 km.

Entrances to the residential building are designed through both from the street and from the courtyard. Places of common use with vestibules, wheelchairs and cleaning equipment rooms.

Residential complex Маэстро
Minsk, Belarus
from € 138,859
68–144 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Strateg Group

The main advantages and technical characteristics of  Maestro Deluxe Residences:

  • 70 meters to  the new metro station Bogushevich Square.
  • Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.   
  • Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2.
  • Large panoramic windows around the perimeter. Amazing view.
  • From 2 to 5 bathrooms in apartments.
  • Underground parking for premium cars, pantries included.
  • Electric vehicles recharge stations.
  • Inneryard without cars access.
  • Concierge service.
  • Video surveillance of common areas of the entire Residential Complex.
  • The apartments have places for dressing rooms, pantries, fitted wardrobes.
  • Our monolithic-carcass residential complex is built from the most durable concrete brands of categories C30 / 37 and C25 / 30. According to the results of tests conducted by the accredited independent laboratory of BNTU, the structures exceed the strength and these indicators.
  • Continuous facade glazing using two-chamber three-layer double-glazed windows provides the best insulation, as well as the maximum possible illumination of the rooms, prevents UV rays from penetrating, which allows you to maintain a favorable indoor microclimate (additional the strength point later).
  • Improved noise insulation achieved using three-layer partitions between apartments. Partitions consist of 120 mm brick, 100 mm ceramic concrete and 40 mm mineral wool. Additional soundproofing of floors between floors is provided by the device of a soundproofing layer of mineral wool 40 mm between the floor plate and floor screed, which is by far the best solution used in house building.
  • Apartments are provided with an individual elevator shaft with access control, which provides additional security, comfort and privacy.
  • Our residential complex is provided with high-speed silent elevators: passenger and freight. Access to living quarters is carried out from the level of lobby and parking.  Elevators are custom-made for Maestro Residences with increased consumer qualities (exclusive decoration of elevator cabs).
  • The ceiling height in each apartment is from 3 to 3.5 m, which in the future allows you to apply the most daring design solutions, including the allocation of several levels of zoning and anthresol in apartments.
  • In apartments from 17 to 20 floor, the equipment of the emergency-exhaust ventilation is possible.
  • The external walls of the apartments are continuous panoramic glazing, provide the best insolation and offer a beautiful view of the center of Minsk.
  • Heating in apartments is carried out using built-in floor convectors, which allows you to realize any ideas of interior design and not to divert attention to unnecessary details.
  • All apartments are freely planned, which, together with a high ceiling height, makes it possible to create an individual design of the premises, not limited to one level.
  • Maestro Residences has an underground two-level parking, in which there are machine rooms with pantries, including an increased area for premium cars, as well as a motorway.  In addition, there is a machine-gun with the ability to device an electric charging station.
  • On the roof of the parking there is a closed reception area equipped with a playground and a relaxation area free of access for cars.
  • The entrance to the Maestro LCD is through a volumetric entrance group with a lobby, which houses a reception, a recreation area, a group of wc, as well as a room for washing pets paws.
  • The towers of the residential complex are interconnected by a two-level stylo, which provides facilities for all necessary services that provide comfortable pastime and accommodation. For example, SPA lounge, bank, cafe, dry cleaning.
  • The undeniable advantage of the Maestro Residences is its location in the very center of the city and its stepwise accessibility to all transport infrastructures, the best places for leisure and the park area. Jewish Memorial Square, Skver Adam Mickiewicz, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Security Committee, branches of the Belarusian State University, Belarusian State Pedagogical University, Belarusbank, BelVEB Bank, railway station, Music theater, Theater. M. Gorky, the Church of St. Simeon and St. Helena, the most famous entertainment venues on the streets of Zybitskaya, Komsomolskaya, Nemiga - all within walking distance.
  • Thanks to its unique facade, our residential complex won the competition of the Belarusian Union of Architects in the nomination "Living multi-story houses over 3 floors. The facade of LCD Maestro has no analogues in Belarus, because in addition to high-class and wear-resistant materials, we have added a note of creativity. And very soon the nightlife of the city will be decorated with the lights of an unusual 20-story building.
  • The proper operation of the building is the key to increasing the amount of funds you have invested in the purchase of housing. We trust only a professional operating company, which will always as soon as possible skillfully eliminate any technical problems. After the completion of the facility, the entire infrastructure remains in the management of the professional operation service of LLC “Experational Company”, which guarantees a quick and high-quality response of our technical services.
  • Buyers of apartments in our house are important not only increased comfort, but also status, which implies the presence of the most prosperous neighborhood, as well as the creation of a club of tenants of Maestro Residences. 
