Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Žabljak Municipality
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

1 BHK
13
2 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€137,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Two apartments in an exclusive building under construction for five apartments “Vila Jezero”…
€168,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
€119,547
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
€145,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€179,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
€200,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
€147,712
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
€147,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
€151,376
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€146,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
€157,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€147,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
€147,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
€151,367
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
€146,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
€157,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
€146,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
NUM 5339 For sale lux two-bedroom apartment in Žabljak in new building in the very center o…
€155,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
One-bedroom apartment in the very center of Zabljak. The second floor of a six-story buildin…
€70,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New apartment 64m2, 2+1 in the center of Zabljak. We sell an apartment with two bedrooms,…
€95,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
New apartment 82m2, 2+1 at an attic floor in the center of Zabljak. We sell an apartment …
€120,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The flat is empty, just after the construction. The house have built in 2019 by monolithic-b…
€90,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Modern Apartment with mountain view in the center of Zabljak. High quality and new apartm…
€127,800
Leave a request
9 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
9 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
Spacious house with a restaurant for salein Zabljak, Montenegro.Zabljak is surrounded by twe…
€485,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir