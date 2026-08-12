Houses for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

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Houses in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

;
Ulcinj
15
Kruce Kerruci
4
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24 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale is a small cozy house surrounded by greenery near the beaches. The house is loca…
$151,559
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
A newly built three-bedroom house of 160 m² is available for sale in the peaceful settlement…
$388,520
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9 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
For sale is a two-storey house in the village Doni Shtoi near the town Ulcinj. House area is…
$427,147
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
For sale three-storey house, located just 300 meters from the serene sea. Located on a spaci…
$374,908
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4 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa 232 m2 with a swimming pool is located in the village of Krucha on the th…
$372,771
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This beautiful modern house for sale in Ulcinj, located in the quiet and desirable area of K…
$231,750
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4 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Ulcinj, Djerane district, with a total area of 120 m2 on a plot of 150 m2. The hous…
$214,369
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 389 m²
A beautiful house on a clifftop just outside Ulcinj is now on the market. Surrounded by spec…
$681,009
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5 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Cozy and bright house with panoramic views of the Adriatic SeaThis cozy and atmospheric hous…
$196,588
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
House in a prestigious, quiet area with a developed infrastructure of the city of Ulcinj, wi…
$345,941
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Situated in one of the most prestigious locations, near the historic Old Town of Ulcinj, thi…
$441,286
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This beautiful modern house for sale in Ulcinj, located in the quiet and desirable area of K…
$231,750
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
We present for sale a luxurious two-storey villa located in the picturesque area of Doni Sto…
$310,921
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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6 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
🏠 Object: Three-storey house with panoramic sea views, Ulcinj (Kruče)Price:€225000
$261,378
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
The house is located in the western part of Ulcinj, 300 meters from Liman II beach, next to …
$267,648
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located in the western part of the city of Ulcinj near Liman II beach, very clo…
$173,524
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
For sale: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro 260 m2 house Section 300 m2 Th…
Price on request
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in R 22, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
R 22, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
A modern family house for sale in Štoj, Ulcinj, offering the perfect balance of comfort, fun…
$230,613
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Unique opportunity: dream villa in Ulcinj at a special price! We present to your attention a…
$1,55M
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Monteonline
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3 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
| 120 m2 | 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms + guest bathroom | Parking | 1,500 m to the sea |For sal…
$211,201
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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5 bedroom house in Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kruce Kerruci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Cozy house for sale – 210 sq. m in the picturesque village of Kruce, MontenegroLocation:Kruc…
$233,740
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
The house is located in Ulcinj - Liman 2, a quiet ecological place, on a plot of 461 square …
$489,412
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Monteonline
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Bar Riviera, Ulcinj. New elite mini-village of four villas with an ecological autonomous lif…
$1,41M
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9 bedroom house in Donji Stoj Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Donji Stoj Shtoji i Poshtem, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
New house for sale in Donji Štoj, in close proximity to Velika plaža A modern house with fu…
$288,762
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Property types in Ulcinj Municipality

villas

Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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