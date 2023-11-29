Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
€82,500
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 square meters in Ulcinj. The ap…
€85,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
ID 564 For sale apartment with two bedrooms with sea view in Ulcin Very quiet place, shops…
€99,650
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
€79,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
NUM 5200 Penthouse for sale in the very center of Ulcinj. Area 320m2, 5th floor. Layout of t…
€525,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
One bedroom apartment within walking distance of the promenade, overlooking the sea and the …
€125,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
NUM 4849 We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in a sunny city, the …
€170,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NUM 4309 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj, near the embankment. The apartment has an area of …
€95,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
NUM 4729 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 67 m2 and is located on …
€135,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
NUM 4728 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 62 m2 and is located on …
€120,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
NUM 4730 Apartment for sale in Ulcinj. The apartment has an area of 49 m2 and is located on …
€85,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NUM 4298 Apartments for sale in Ulcinj. The area of available apartments is from 61 m…
€150,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
NUM 3338 For sale apartments in a new six-storey building in Ulcinj. Apartments are lo…
€163,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
NUM 4083 Apartments for sale in a new building, Ulcinj The house is located near the sea, t…
€570,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Onebedroom apartment for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro.The charming sandy beaches are a token a…
€55,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The apartment is sold with a total area of 67 m2. The apartment is located on the second flo…
€90,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Great three-bedroom apartment in a new house in Ulcin. The distance to the city center is 30…
€118,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment in Ulcine.The apartment is located on the second floor of a …
€78,400
1 room apartment with parking in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you two-room, three-room and four-room apartments in a new residential complex in P…
Price on request
2 room apartment with terrace in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
We present to you the beautiful three-bedroom apartments overlooking the Adriatic Sea and th…
€138,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The building is located by the main road, with a total area of 75 m2. The apartment has the …
€98,500
1 room apartment with sea view in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale an elite two-bedroom apartment with sea views in the most attractive village of Pin…
€78,750
Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

