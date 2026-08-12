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apartments for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

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Ulcinj
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95 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Discover an excellent opportunity to own a functional studio apartment in the heart of Ulcin…
$51,837
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1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
Studio in a complex on the first line of the sea.The studio in the Porta Rai complex is an o…
$244,662
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VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/6
1 bedroom apartment in a complex on the first line.The 1 bedroom apartment in the Porta Rai …
$414,310
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VALUE.ONE
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/6
Penthouse in the complex on the first line.The penthouse in the Porta Rai complex is an oppo…
$903,635
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VALUE.ONE
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Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 61 m²
This magnificent complex is located in Ulcinj, south of Montenegro, on the first line to the…
$357,760
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Agency
Montenegro Properties
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex on the first line.The 2 bedroom apartment in the Port…
$646,278
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VALUE.ONE
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences is a large-scale condo-hotel development positioned …
$902,909
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
This modern 51 m² apartment, in the final stage of construction, offers a unique opportunity…
$133,702
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Apartment in , Montenegro
Apartment
, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences is a 5-star condo-hotel development on Velika Plaža,…
$209,871
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Mbroker
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 234 m²
For sale two-storey house in the settlement of Doni Stoy near the city of Ulcinj. The area o…
$436,175
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Discover your new home or investment opportunity in the prestigious Liman Olive Residence. T…
$136,464
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1 bedroom apartment in Derana 18 Gjerana 18, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Derana 18 Gjerana 18, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Move-in ready & rental-ready. A bright, fully furnished one-bedroom in a new building on Teu…
$139,050
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1 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
New apartment of 43 m2 in a new modern house. A great option for relaxing by the sea, rentin…
$115,999
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
An excellent opportunity to purchase a modern one-bedroom apartment located in the center of…
$105,911
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment of 49.2 m2 on the ground floor of a new modern Ciling building in Pinj…
$125,065
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$516,674
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Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Premium class apartments and residences are offered for sale as part of a new complex locate…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment of 40 m2 in Ulcinj, located on the 1st floor of a new modern house. The layout inc…
$110,457
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1 room studio apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences is a premium seaside development managed by Karisma …
$200,321
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Located in the tranquil Liman neighborhood of Ulcinj, Oliva Park is a premium residential co…
$178,681
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International Property Alerts
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English
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$408,452
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2 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
The apartment has an area of 72 m2, located on the 4th floor (last) of a building with an el…
$165,360
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
We present for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​69 sq. m. m, located in a new …
$155,460
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$584,168
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Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Great business investment! Distance to the sea 70 m  …
$239,718
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1 bedroom apartment in Derana 2 Gjerana 2, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Derana 2 Gjerana 2, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Modern apartment of 45 m2 in a new house built in 2021. It is located on the 3rd floor of a …
$105,994
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5 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
5 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
A 105 m2 penthouse apartment in a new residential building in Đeranje Djerane. Structure: li…
$227,903
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Residential complex with condo-hotel. Start of construction - 01.11.2024 Completion of const…
$422,416
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1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A bright and attractive one-bedroom apartment of 46 m² is available for sale in the center o…
$110,525
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2 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
This modernly designed two-bedroom apartment, located on the ground floor of a new building,…
$132,539
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Property types in Ulcinj Municipality

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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