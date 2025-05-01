Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

villas
118
cottages
3
townhouses
20
House Delete
Clear all
82 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA newly built luxury villa is for sale in Tivat, offering unma…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A unique and exclusive offer is a large, four-story house a few steps from the beach in one …
$536,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An amazing townhouse with an area of 155 m2 for sale. The area of the land is 174 m2. …
$510,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
A new modern villa in Tivat is offered for sale. The area of ​​the villa is 490 m2, living …
$2,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Tivat, district of Selyanovo. Two -story house with four bedrooms Distance to the sea 600m.…
$1,25M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$702,751
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 308 m²
New, very cozy villa in traditional Greek style in one of the best areas of Tivat with incre…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxusvilla in the n ä he of the golf course luxury villa with a total Nettofl ä che of 342…
$590,350
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Area 241 m²
For sale is a villa with apartments on the first line in the village of Krasici on the Lusti…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Tivat. A two-story stone mansion of the Austro-Hungarian Empire with four bedrooms The dist…
$746,083
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
We present to your attention a stylish, new villa with a swimming pool in Tivat. The villa i…
$730,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 215 m²
Unique villa with pool in Krasici, Tivat for sale. The villa is located in an ultra-modern …
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Wonderful, new house on the 2nd line - just 30 meters from the sea. The house is fully furni…
$483,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
8 bedroom House in Tivat, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
A house is sold in Tivat, the village of Mrchevac. The house has 6 bedrooms, living room wit…
$342,666
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new village of 30 residential buildings 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have pan…
$531,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A unique lot is back on the market - a three-story mansion with a huge orchard and simply in…
$826,721
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$650,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
For sale an amazing townhouse with an area of 190 m2. Land area 213 m2, Pool area 18…
$625,604
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Great offer, new villa in Krasici, with an area of 246 m2. The villa is located on a fenced …
$623,030
Leave a request
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 500 m²
The cost of apartments with turnkey finishing is 1250 euros/m2. This amount includes all cos…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1865 For Sale: Modern Townhouses on the Lustica Peninsula, Djurasevici, Tivat. The …
$207,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious apartments with sea views in Porto MontenegroWe offer for sale a fully furnished ap…
$877,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Tivat, district of the Zhupa city park. House with three bedrooms Distance to the sea 600m. …
$470,302
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Description Tivat. New two -storey house with an amazing view of the Tivat Gulf Distance to …
$470,302
Leave a request
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with pool 450m2 on a plot of 1225m2 in Kavaci, Tivat. Modern family villa with sea vi…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
New, modern villa in Tivat 500 meters from the sea. The villa has 3 floors, 5 rooms, includ…
$644,198
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 10 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
Location: Tivat Villa area: 670 sq.m. Plot area: 430 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 10 Number of …
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Modern, family home with panoramic views in the suburbs of Tivat. The house is located on a…
$483,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go