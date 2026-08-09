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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Tivat, Montenegro

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4 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern duplex apartment of 76 m², located in a new residential complex i…
$351,393
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern duplex apartment with an area of 83.84 m², located in a new resid…
$396,705
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA modern two-bedroom duplex apartment with an area of 101.5 m² is for…
$517,843
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TekceTekce
Duplex 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern duplex apartment of 78 m², located in a new residential complex i…
$360,641
Leave a request
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