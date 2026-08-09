Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

;
сommercial properties
35
hotels
10
investment properties
3
ready business
3
Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office 47 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 47 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$182,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Office 47 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 47 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$161,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Office 51 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Office 51 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$176,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go