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Investment property in Tivat, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Investment in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment
Tivat, Montenegro
We present for sale an attractive investment project - a land plot with a ready-made plan fo…
$190,007
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Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Investment 1 150 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment 1 150 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 150 m²
Tivat, area on the border with Porto Montenegro Plot of 1240 m2 - for elite construction in…
$765,702
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Investment in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment
Tivat, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for obt…
$486,520
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