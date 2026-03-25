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Business for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

сommercial properties
37
hotels
13
offices
3
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3 properties total found
Established business 44 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Established business 44 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/9
Boka Place is a new urban quarter, where there is an atmosphere of celebration and prosperit…
$368,285
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Established business 600 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Established business 600 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
$3,04M
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Established business 39 m² in Tivat, Montenegro
Established business 39 m²
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments for sale in a luxury apartment hotel located on the seafront, near the famous Por…
$387,609
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