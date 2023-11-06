  1. Realting.com
  Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront

Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront

Budva, Montenegro
€477,000
About the complex

The one-bedroom Penthouse С905 (2), on the 11th floor, with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Total area is 79.49 m2.

This penthouse apartment features a large terrace of 25 m2, accessible from both the living room and bedroom. With a central sea view and the Old Town view, this terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the breathtaking views.

This apartment is fully furnished, making it move-in ready for you. Additionally, there is the possibility to divide this penthouse into two independent studio apartments. 

Plus, the more money you invest at the start after signing the contract, the bigger discount you will receive, which means a lower price for you!

Expected income from renting apartment c905 – 45.000 Euros ( minimum 100 nights per year )

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful one-bedroom penthouse apartment with a central sea view and the Old Town view. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience luxury living at its finest.

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 

Budva, Montenegro

Video Review of apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront

