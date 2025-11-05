  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Villas in the new complex Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$805,597
;
13
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

New object for sale – villas in Tivat.

 

House area - 230 m2

On the three floors - 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms

Land area – 410 m2

Panoramic view of the mountains and the sea.

To the sea – 500 m, to the city center – 700 m.

 

The price includes:
1. Interior finishing – parquet/ceramic tiles, walls and ceilings painted any color at choice.
2. Full exterior finishing – façade, roof, drains.
3. All engineering systems – electrics due to the project, canalization, water supply, a one-piece boiler for the house, inverter – multisplit air conditioners in the rooms, warm floor in the bathroom and common areas (except bedrooms), ventilation system, video surveillance.
4. Bathrooms – ceramic tiles, sanitary ware.
5. Terrace in front of the house, parking, walkway to the entrance to the house.
6. Basic landscaping on the project, fence around the perimeter of the site.

 

Panoramic view of the sea and the city, which will not be blocked by the new buildings.

Plot in a cozy place without tourist traffic.

The location of the villas takes into account owner’s need for privacy.

 

In 8 minutes on a footpath you can walk from the villa to the pier and the center of Tivat. Distance to the sea – 500 m., to Porto Montenegro – 1 km., to the city center – 700 m. Within walking distance there are shops, restaurants and places for promenade.

 

Thanks to a new residential quarter and Porto Montenegro marina, Tivat is becoming a part of the international family of luxury resorts. The city has everything you need for a comfortable stay and life: trendy shops, a promenade, equipped beaches, bars and restaurants, parks and schools.

 

The road to Kotor and Budva will take only 20-30 minutes.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

