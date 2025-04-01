Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$763
ID: 28428
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se opremljen dvosoban stan u Bloku 9!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na prizemlju!Parking oki zgrade!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
