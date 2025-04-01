  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 44.45m2 - Bar

Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 44.45m2 - Bar

Bar, Montenegro
from
$176,042
ID: 28635
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

About the complex

Apartments with high-quality finishing in a new building in Bar, Montenegro. Completion date: February 2025. Exclusive apartments in a newly built premium-class residence: - Panoramic views of the sea and mountains from every apartment - High-quality construction: thick walls and perfect thermal insulation, verified by an independent construction expert - Excellent ventilation thanks to dual orientation (mountain and sea views) - Only 3 apartments per floor – ensuring peace and privacy - Just a 5-minute walk to the sea - Thoughtfully designed layouts with high-quality finishing "move-in ready" Available for sale: Cozy one-bedroom apartment (44.5 m²) Price: €150,000   Don’t miss your chance to own a premium property in one of the most picturesque cities in Montenegro! Contact us for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

