  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 103 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 103 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28250
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 103m2, smjesten na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici -u  Momisicima.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, dva kupatila, toalet i tri terase.Nalazi se na cetvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.U cijenu je uracunato i garazno mjesto.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$762,847
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$349,163
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$821,787
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 103 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
from
$311,007
Prodaje se dvosoban duplex stan, povrsine 92m, smjesten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, u Petrovcu. Po strukturi su dva jednosobna stana, koja su povezana stepenistem i prodaju se kao cjelina. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, izolovanoj od svakodnevne buke, na svega 200 metara od mora
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Show all Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Bijela, Herceg Novi
Bijela, Montenegro
from
$104,217
U novom objektu u Bijeloj, na izuzetno mirnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u neposrednoj blizini, na prodaju je više stanova različite strukture. U ponudi su jednosobni, dvosobni i trosobni stanovi, kvadrature od 37 do 107 m2. Planiran je završetak radova u oktobru ove godine. Mo…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 152 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
from
$457,708
Na prodaju – Prostran stan u Petrovcu, 152 m², 3 spavaće sobe, 3 kupatila. Prodaje se luksuzan stan bez potrebe za dodatnim ulaganjima, osim namještaja. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgrade, udaljenoj samo 300 metara od plaže. Detalji: Površina: 152 m²3 spavaće sobe3 kupatila Parking mjesto is…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications