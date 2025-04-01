  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 251 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$950,625
ID: 28264
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Smještena u Gornjoj Gorici, na samo 2 km od Big Fashion Mall-a i City Kvarta, ova luksuzna vila od 231 m² nudi sve za moderan i elegantan način života.Opremljena privatnim bazenom, spoljnom kuhinjom sa toaletom, saunom, pametnim kućnim sistemom, sigurnosnim kamerama, podnim grijanjem, multi-split klima uređajima i premium brendovima poput Porcelanosa, Tarkett, Hansgrohe Axor i Geberit.Vila će biti useljiva u Martu 2026 godine.

Podgorica, Montenegro
