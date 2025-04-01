  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
ID: 28370
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se samostalna jednosobna kuca u Tolosima!U cijenu ukljuceni svi racuni i parking mjesto!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
