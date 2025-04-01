  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
8
ID: 28318
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan u City kvartu, površine 41 m², smješten na prvom spratu. Stan je funkcionalan i nalazi se na atraktivnoj lokaciji u blizini tržnog centra, marketa, restorana i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa iznosi 450 €. Idealan je za pojedince ili parove koji žele da žive u urbanom i praktičnom dijelu grada.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

