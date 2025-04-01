Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 60m2 - Bar

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartments with high-quality finishing in a new building in Bar, Montenegro. Completion date: February 2025.
Exclusive apartments in a newly built premium-class residence:
- Panoramic views of the sea and mountains from every apartment
- High-quality construction: thick walls and perfect thermal insulation, verified by an independent construction expert
- Excellent ventilation thanks to dual orientation (mountain and sea views)
- Only 3 apartments per floor – ensuring peace and privacy
- Just a 5-minute walk to the sea
- Thoughtfully designed layouts with high-quality finishing "move-in ready"
Avaliable for sale:
Comfortable two-bedroom apartment (60.2 m²)
Price: €180,000
Don’t miss your chance to own a premium property in one of the most picturesque cities in Montenegro! Contact us for more information or to schedule a viewing.
Location on the map
Bar, Montenegro
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return