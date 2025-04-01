  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$763
ID: 28618
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit u visini dvije mjesecne kirije!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

