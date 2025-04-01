  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$469
ID: 28612
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 40m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u Centru. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je u potpunosti renoviran i opremljen kvalitetnim namjestajem. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit u visini jedne mjesecne krije!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
