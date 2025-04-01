  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos

Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28154
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban polunamjesten stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi u Staroi Varosi!Stan je izuzetno konforan, ukupne kvadrsture 59m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu!Kuhinja je kompletno odradjena kao i spavaca soba.Zakupcu se ostavlja mogucnost da donese svoj namjestaj i uz racun o kupljenom namjestaju kirija ce biti umanjena ukoliko namjestaj ostaje u stanu!Stan posjeduje garazno mjesto!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$212,825
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar
Stari Bar, Montenegro
from
$215,064
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$818,298
You are viewing
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Prodaje se prostran stan u j zgradi Vektra, Preko Morače, na izuzetnoj lokaciji. Stan se nalazi na V spratu i ima površinu od 114 m², uz tri terase koje dodatno doprinose udobnosti života. Prostorna i funkcionalna struktura stana uključuje prostranu dnevnu sobu, dvije spavaće sobe, kuhinju, …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Unique opportunity to purchase a charming one-room apartment of 51 sq.m, located in the heart of Bellemond Residence.   This elegantly designed apartment is a great combination of modern design, superior comfort and luxury. The apartment stands out for its spacious living room flooded with…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$241,764
Prodaje se trosoban stan ukupne kvadrature 74m2 (U listu upisan 65m2) u ulici 4. Jula.Stan je kompletno renoviran i nalazi se na poslednjem 8. Spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift.Prodaje se sa svim stvarima!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications