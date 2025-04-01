  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
ID: 28418
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, površine 50m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, u Tološkoj šumi. Struktura: ulazni hodik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo, ostava i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno održava. Ispred zgrade je dostupno privatno parking mjesto pod rampom. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$211,250
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
from
$311,007
Apartment building N-Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$166,752
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$202,446
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Budva, Montenegro
from
$129,097
Prodaje se garsonjera površine 33 m² u Budvi, u blizini hotela Moskva. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu stambene zgrade bez lifta. Kompletno je renoviran i prodaje se namješten. Veoma je komforan i odmah useljiv.   Zgrada se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih neophodnih sadržaja – os…
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
Novi stambeni objekat u Zagoriču, blizu OŠ Branko Božović.Objekat se sastoji od 12 stanova različitih struktura. U ponudi su 4 garsonjere (31.69m2 i 23.69m2), jednosobni stanovi (50.41m2), dvosobni stanovi (61.37m2) i duplex jednosobni stanovi (61m2, 54.48m2).Rok završetka radova je za šest …
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$161,958
One bedroom apartment with a surface area of ​​43.89 m2 is for sale, in a quiet neighborhood in Tivat, only half a kilometer from the coast. The apartment is located on the fourth floor, which is the last and has a view of the sea. There is a possibility to purchase a garage parking space, …
