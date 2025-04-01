Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$469
ID: 28375
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Nalazi se na drugom spratu u zgradi koja posjeduje lift.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit.

Podgorica, Montenegro
