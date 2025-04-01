Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Tivat

  1. Realting.com
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$161,958
ID: 28763
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Tivat Municipality
  Town
    Tivat

About the complex

Prodaje se stan površine 43.89 m2, po strukturi jednosoban, u mirnom naselju u Tivtu, svega pola kilometra od obale. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu, koji je i poslednji i ima pogled na more. Postoji mogućnost kupovine garažnog parking mjesta, kao i parking mjesta ispred zgrade. Aerodrom Tivat se nalazi na 2 km od objekta, dok je Porto Montenegro udaljen 3 km.

