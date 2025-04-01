  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28291
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 50m2, smjesten na sestom spratu stambene zgrade, Preko Morace.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Residential complex Lastva Park Residential Complex
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$716,352
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Residence Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$405,029
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Show all Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Residential complex Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Canj, Montenegro
from
$188,548
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Sale of apartments managed by InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* apart-hotel on the first of the Adriatic Sea   Introducing the wonderful new project on the first line in Čanj governed by luxurious InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts 5* hotel.   This complex construction featuring …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 48m2, u Toloskoj sumi. Struktura: ulazini hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba i terasa. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. U cijenu je uracunato privatn…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Lustica, Tivat
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$394,333
Prodaje se garsonjera površine 45 m² sa balkonom, smještena u naselju Centrale, svega 5 minuta vožnje do mora. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu i posjeduje parking mjesto, kao i malu ostavu od 2,5 m². Kao vlasnik, imate pravo na korišćenje glavne plaže na Luštici i posebne popuste u svim resto…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications