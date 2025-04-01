  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$528
ID: 28498
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se moderno opremljen jednosoban stan na Zabjelu!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 37m2 i odlicno je prostorno iskoriscen!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
