  Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$880
ID: 28613
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 68m2, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spvace sobe, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakodnevni zivot. Ispred i iza zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit u visini jedne mjesecne kirije!

Location on the map

