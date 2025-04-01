  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$205,382
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28209
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan površine 75 m² Preko Morače, smješten na petom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom (nije posljednji sprat). Stan je namješten, funkcionalnog rasporeda i nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji u neposrednoj blizini svih važnih sadržaja. Cijena: 175.000 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$179,563
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$97,997
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$205,382
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Show all Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Residential complex (new building) in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$160,238
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 45–108 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential building in a new complex in Budva. A modern residential complex located in the quiet and green Babin Do area of Budva, offering picturesque mountain landscapes and sea views. Its unique location in the upper part of the city ensures both privacy and tranquility, along with pa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0
167,175
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 108.0
279,413 – 432,786
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$130,271
U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godin…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Residential complex Apartments in a new complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$119,414
The year of construction 2025
A new residential complex with its own infrastructure in the center of Tivat, 400 meters from Porto Montenegro. This is the perfect place for those who want to live in the city of Tivat with its infrastructure and cultural life, while being in a peaceful and green area. Within walking di…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications