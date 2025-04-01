  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$140,833
;
4
ID: 28553
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju poslednji stan direktno od investitora! Stan se nalazi na cetvrtom spratu novoizgradjene zgrade na Zabjelu! Uz stan dolazi jedno natkriveno parking mjesto pod rampom! Moguca kupovina preko stambenog kredita! 

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

