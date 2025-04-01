Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$2,347
ID: 28496
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju tri jednosobna stana od po 50m2 u luksuznoj zgradi u izgradnji!Stanovi se nalaze u Donjoj Gorici, nedaleko od glavnog bulevara prema Cetinju!Zgrada je stambeno-poslovnog tipa. Na prizemlju i prvom spratu je poslovni prostor ukupne kvadrature 600m2 sa mogucim koriscenjem podruma od 450m2.Stanovi se nalaze na drugom spratu zgrade i posjeduju odvojen ulaz pozadi zgrade!Svaki stan dobija svoje parking mjesto ukljuceno u cijenu!Rok zavrsetka je ljeto 2026te godine!Direktno od investitora!

Podgorica, Montenegro
Other complexes
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bratesici, Montenegro
from
$89,691
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 22–89 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Facilities: The new complex is part of an exclusive village located in the quiet village of Lastva Grbalsk, surrounded by natural beauty and greenery, providing the perfect balance between luxury and nature. The complex consists of two unique buildings from an architectural point of view, wh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
52.0 – 89.0
159,618 – 270,506
Apartment
22.0 – 32.0
61,967 – 98,316
Agency
GATE Realty
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Show all Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Residential quarter Dvosoban stan, Zagoric, Izdavanje
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se dvosoban stan u Podgorici, naselje Zagorič pored osnovne škole Branko Božović.Nalazi se na prvom spratu, ima lift i posjeduje garažno mjesto.Stan je nov i neuseljavan. Potpuno je namješten i opremljen, komforan i funkcionalan za život.Orijentisan je jugoistočno što pruža mnogo prir…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,848
Prodaje se dvosoban stan od 62m² u Zagoriču, kod šina. Stan se nalazi u objektu D1, na visokom prizemlju u modernoj novoj zgradi.Lokacija: Zagorič, PodgoricaPovršina: 62m²Broj kupatila: 2Balkon: daSprat: visoko prizemljeTip zgrade: Moderna nova zgradaOpremljenost: da, luksuzno opremljenCijen…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
