  Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$211,250
ID: 28384
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Predstavljamo vam nov, neuseljavan stan vrhunske izrade i dizajna, u jedinstvenom kompleksu koji spaja moderan stil života i sve što vam je potrebno — na dohvat ruke.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 61m2 i nalazi se na 7. Spratu luksuznog kompleksa!Novi lifestyle u najbrže rastućem dijelu grada – idealno za život ili investiciju!

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$211,250
