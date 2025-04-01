  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
ID: 28237
Last update: 01/10/2025

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 51 m², smješten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom. Stan je lijepo i moderno namješten, funkcionalnog rasporeda i spreman za useljenje. Uz stan dolazi obezbijeđeno parking mjesto pod rampom. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 500 €.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment building Duplex Penthouse with Panoramic Adriatic Views – Porto Montenegro
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$2,09M
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Prodaju – Petrovac, Budva
Petrovac, Montenegro
from
$170,174
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$107,972
Prodaje se jednosoban stan na Zabjelu u izgradnji!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 46m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju!Posjeduje prostranu dnevnu sobu sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, spavacu sobu, mali hodnik sa mjestom za ormar, kupatilo i terasu.Rok zavrsetka kraj 2025. Godine
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Lustica, Montenegro
from
$232,542
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Unique townhouses in a new residential complex are offered for sale in a picturesque location on the Lushtica Peninsula.   The complex consists of two buildings. The first building is located 50 meters from the sea with a stunning view of the Tivat Bay and the island of Flowers, the St. …
VALUE.ONE
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se veci lijepo namjesten dvosoban stan na Cetinju.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 80m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
"Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%." How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
"Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees." How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications