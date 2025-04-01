  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$704
ID: 28611
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Jednosoban i nov jednosoban stan od 47m2 nalazi se u Central Pointu.  Lociran na prvom spratu zgrade, modernog dizajna, stan je spreman za useljenje.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
