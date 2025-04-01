  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$103,278
;
9
ID: 28486
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se polunamješten jednosoban stan površine 40m², smješten na šestom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom, na Starom Aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba i kupatilo. Stan posjeduje francuske balkone, koji mu daju dodatnu prozračnost i svjetlost. Istočna orijentacija osigurava prijatnu jutarnju svjetlost. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini vrtića, škole, marketa i restorana, što ga čini idealnim za stanovanje ili izdavanje. Zgrada ima privatni parking sa rampom za stanare. ACijena: 88.000€.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
