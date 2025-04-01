  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$493
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28485
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Izdaje se moderno opremljena garsonjera površine 37m², smještena na prvom spratu stambene zgrade u Adok naselju, Budva. Garsonjera je u potpunosti opremljena modernim namještajem i tehnikom, a nalazi se na 10 minuta hoda od Slovenske plaže i centra grada. Lokacija: U neposrednoj blizini se nalaze ogranđeno igralište, restorani, pizzerije, pekare i marketi. Parking: Ispred zgrade je javni parking. Uslovi zakupa: • Izdaje se na duži period, uz ugovor na minimum godinu dana, • Nije pet-friendly, • Plaćanje: prva i posljednja kirija unaprijed + depozit u visini mjesečne kirije. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 420€.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Kavac, Montenegro
from
$104,144
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$152,569
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$493
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469
Izdaje se jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Nalazi se na drugom spratu u zgradi koja posjeduje lift.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Apartment building Pole
Polje, Montenegro
from
$74,168
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Квартиры в строящемся доме от надежного застройщика. Окончание строительства - декабрь 2024 года. Местоположение: г. Бар, Поле. К покупке доступны квартиры с 1 и 2 спальнями. В продаже 5 типов квартир. Квартиры с видом на город и горы. Площадь квартир от 40,16-72,93 м2. …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$89,194
Prodaje se neuseljavana garsonjera površine 36m², smještena na trećem spratu stambene zgrade u Momišićima, preko puta Ars Medica. Zbog pozicije zgrade, stan pruža osjećaj pete etaže, sa trajnim pogledom. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom, kupatilo i balkon površine 4m². Ba…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications