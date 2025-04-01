Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Tivat - new building

  1. Realting.com
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$161,958
ID: 28761
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

About the complex

One bedroom apartment with a surface area of ​​43.89 m2 is for sale, in a quiet neighborhood in Tivat, only half a kilometer from the coast. The apartment is located on the fourth floor, which is the last and has a view of the sea. There is a possibility to purchase a garage parking space, as well as a parking space in front of the building. Tivat Airport is 2 km from the property, while Porto Montenegro is 3 km away.

