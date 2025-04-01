  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$704
ID: 28511
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 42m² u zgradi Nikić, na trećem spratu. Zgrada posjeduje lift. Stan je potpuno namješten i biće spreman za useljenje od 12. aprila. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, svega 3 minuta hoda od hotela Hilton i 5 minuta od centra. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 600€.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 148 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$762,847
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$110,319
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$265,236
Residential complex New Residential Complex ROYAL CENTRAL RESIDENCE in the Heart of Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$230,447
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Izdaje se jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu!Stan je ukupje kvadrature 49m2 i nalazi se na trecem spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift.Pogodan za kancelariju!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,526
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 90m2, u dijelu grada Preko Morace. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet, veseraj i dvije terase. Stan se nalazi na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici, u blizini svih…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Show all Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for sale in a new complex in the best location of the Herceg Novi Riviera, 150 meters from the sea and the Portonovi project. Magnificent views of the sea surrounded by untouched nature, round-the-clock security, and complex infrastructure will make your stay comfortable and unfor…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
