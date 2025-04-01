  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
;
9
ID: 28262
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

U ponudi je prostran i kompletno opremljen trosoban stan površine 93m², smješten u kvalitetnoj zgradi Zetagradnje u Ulici Vasa Raičkovića 13/2, iznad marketa Bonella. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu i raspolaže sa funkcionalnim rasporedom prostorija, idealnim za udoban porodični život.✅ Namješten✅ Tri spavaće sobe✅ Prostran dnevni boravak i odvojena trpezarija✅ Moderna kuhinja sa svim uređajima✅ Kupatilo + toalet✅ Klima uređaji✅ Obezbijeđeno parking mjesto ispred zgrade📍 Lokacija pruža mirno okruženje, a istovremeno odličnu povezanost sa svim važnim gradskim sadržajima.💶 Cijena zakupa: 1.200€ mjesečno

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
