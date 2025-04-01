Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$528
ID: 28406
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na trecem spratu u zgradi koja ne posjeduje lift.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
