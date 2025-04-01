  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 228 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 228 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,756
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28266
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se četvorosoban stan površine 228 m² u novijoj zgradi u naselju Preko Morače, na drugom spratu. Jedna od soba je master spavaća soba sa sopstvenim garderoberom i kupatilom. Stan ima ukupno tri kupatila, ostavu, kao i ogroman balkon koji se prostire duž čitavog stana. U cijenu zakupa uključene su i dvije garaže. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna renta iznosi 3.200 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Residential complex New residential building in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$136,130
Residential complex Complex of townhomes with seaview on Lustica peninsular
Lustica, Montenegro
from
$232,542
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
Residential quarter Stan 56 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,115
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 228 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,756
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se namješten jednosoban komforan stan ukupne kvadrature 45m2, koji se nalazi na prvom spratu zgrade Zetagradnje. Stan se nalazi preko puta uprave Carina! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$76,285
Prodaje se jednosoban stan ukupne površine 40m2 na Zabjelu! Stan se nalazi u suterenu!Namještaj ukljucen u cijenu!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan površine 47m², smješten na šestom spratu zgrade Zeta gradnje, u City kvartu (ulaz iznad Sicilije). Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostran dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je sunčan, moderno i potpuno opre…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications