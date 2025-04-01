  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$246,458
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28436
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, površine 80m2, smješten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u Zagoriču. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavaće sobe, dva kupatila i dvije terase. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u mirnom dijelu grada, u blizini svih sadržaja neophodnih za svakodnevni život. Orijentacija: sjever - jug. Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno održava. U cijenu stana je uračunato privatno parking mjesto.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,784
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$364,293
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$89,194
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Residential complex New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$100,475
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$246,458
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 63m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Momisicima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$179,563
Na prodaju jednosoban, namješten stan od 51 m² u City Kvartu, 5. sprat, južna orijentacija. Svijetao i funkcionalan, sa dnevnim boravkom, spavaćom sobom, kupatilom i terasom. Stan se prodaje kompletno namješten i trenutno je izdat pouzdanom zakupcu po cijeni od 550 € mjesečno (ugovor na godi…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Show all Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Residential complex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$239,839
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications