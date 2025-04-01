  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$245,285
ID: 28302
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 91 m², u naselju Preko Morače, u zgradi novije gradnje. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu, bez lifta, i raspoređen je kao dupleks – zauzima i poslednji sprat zgrade. Prostor je funkcionalno organizovan, idealan za porodični život, a lokacija je mirna i dobro povezana, u blizini svih neophodnih sadržaja.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
