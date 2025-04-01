Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
$140,833
6
ID: 28269
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

Prodaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 40m2, smjesten na visokom prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Dalmatinskoj ulici.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba i kupatilo.Postoji mogućnost dogradnje terase površine 4m², uz već dobijenu saglasnost skupštine stanara.Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Ispred zgrade se nalazi privatno parking mjesto pod rampom.

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
