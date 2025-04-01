  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$411
2
ID: 28414
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nenamješten jednosoban stan površine 42 m², smješten na 3. spratu stambene zgrade u ulici 8. marta, Zabjelo.   Karakteristike stana:   Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom Spavaća soba Kupatilo Terasa sa prelijepim pogledom na rijeku Moraču Nenamješten – mogućnost uređenja prema sopstvenim potrebama     Pogodan za:   Stanovanje Kancelarijsku djelatnost ili tihi biznis     Cijena zakupa: 350 € mjesečno   Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji sa lakim pristupom glavnim saobraćajnicama. Za više informacija ili zakazivanje prezentacije, kontaktirajte nas.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

