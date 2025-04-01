  1. Realting.com
  Prodaje se garsonjera od 34m2 sa ostavom i parking mjestom - Royal Park (Donja Gorica)

Residential quarter Prodaje se garsonjera od 34m2 sa ostavom i parking mjestom - Royal Park (Donja Gorica)

Podgorica, Montenegro
Price on request
4
ID: 30569
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Royal Park je stambeni objekat visoke kategorije, smješten u mirnom i urbanizovanom dijelu Podgorice – Donjoj Gorici. Projekat potpisuje Rezident D.O.O., domaći investitor poznat po pažljivo planiranim i kvalitetno izvedenim objektima.Arhitektonsko rješenje objekta oslanja se na jednostavne i čiste forme, tople tonove fasade i prirodne materijale koji se skladno uklapaju u okruženje. Objekat odiše funkcionalnošću i elegancijom, a svaki stan je projektovan s ciljem da pruži maksimalan komfor, osunčanost i efikasnost prostora.Stan koji je u ponudi nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade i zauzima površinu od 34m², uz dodatnih 8m² ostave. Uz stan ide i parking mjesto, što dodatno povećava funkcionalnost i praktičnost.Cijena iznosi 105.000 EUR, a stan će biti useljen krajem decembra.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
