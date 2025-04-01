Residential quarter Prodaje se garsonjera od 34m2 sa ostavom i parking mjestom - Royal Park (Donja Gorica)

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Royal Park je stambeni objekat visoke kategorije, smješten u mirnom i urbanizovanom dijelu Podgorice – Donjoj Gorici. Projekat potpisuje Rezident D.O.O., domaći investitor poznat po pažljivo planiranim i kvalitetno izvedenim objektima.Arhitektonsko rješenje objekta oslanja se na jednostavne i čiste forme, tople tonove fasade i prirodne materijale koji se skladno uklapaju u okruženje. Objekat odiše funkcionalnošću i elegancijom, a svaki stan je projektovan s ciljem da pruži maksimalan komfor, osunčanost i efikasnost prostora.Stan koji je u ponudi nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade i zauzima površinu od 34m², uz dodatnih 8m² ostave. Uz stan ide i parking mjesto, što dodatno povećava funkcionalnost i praktičnost.Cijena iznosi 105.000 EUR, a stan će biti useljen krajem decembra.
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
