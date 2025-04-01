  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
;
8
ID: 28211
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 72m2, smjesten na sestom (poslednji) spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini Osnovne skole "Oktoih".Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

