Cottage Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880,208
;
10
ID: 28614
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

The unique and charming mini hotel has 300m2. Exceptional style and equipment, it consists of 6 apartments. It is located on a plot of 1,170 m2. The property also has a smaller summer house. It represents a great investment and there is the possibility of renting.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
