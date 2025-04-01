  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$645
ID: 28248
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu u zgradi Venture.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 36m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
